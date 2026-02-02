All of the celebrities who spoke out about ICE at the Grammys

The 2026 Grammys weren’t just a night of glitz, glamour, and hotly anticipated performances, they were also a stage for activism.

Several artists used their moment in the spotlight to speak out against the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) through red carpet statements and acceptance speech declarations.

From Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny to Olivia Dean, Kehlani and more, here’s a look at all of the celebrities who spoke out against ICE during the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Billie Eilish and Finneas

Billie Eilish and Finneas both sported "ICE OUT" badges at this year's Grammys.

Later at the event, when Eilish took to the stage to accept the award for Song of the Year for 'Wildflower', Eilish shared, "No one is illegal on stolen land," before ending it on "F**k ICE".





Hailey and Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and beauty mogul Hailey Bieber also wore "ICE OUT" pins as a part of their looks. Justin later performed 'Yukon,' marking his first Grammy performance since 2022.

Getty Images





Kehlani

Ahead of the event, Kehlani told The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet: "I wanted to say 'F**k ICE'... but I think they needed some couth on the carpet or something. I'm a little couthless ruthless. I think everybody – we’re too powerful of a group to all be in a room at the same time and not make some kind of statement in our country, so it’s brainless to me."

The singer, who also donned an "ICE OUT" badge, later took to the stage, condemning ICE and encouraging fellow celebrities to use their voices.

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny made history after Debí Tirar Más Fotos won Album of the Year.

"Before I say thanks to God, I'm going to say 'ICE out.' We're not savage. We're not animals. We're not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans," he said in his speech.

Shaboozey

Upon accepting his first Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, Shaboozey shared: "Immigrants built this country, literally. So this is for them, for all children of immigrants.

"This is also for those who came to this country in search of a better opportunity to be part of a nation that promised freedom for all and equal opportunity to everyone willing to work for it".

He continued: "Thank you for bringing your culture, your music, your stories and your traditions here. You give America color. I love y’all so much."

Getty Images









Olivia Dean

Olivia Dean won one of the Big Four awards for Best New Artist, using her time on stage to reflect on her own roots.

"I'm up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant," Dean shared. "I'm a product of bravery, and I think those people deserve to be celebrated".

Samara Joy

Singer Samara Joy took the award for Best Jazz Vocal Album while donning the "ICE OUT" pin.

Ahead of the awards show, she told Variety she chose to wear it because "now is not the time to get super down or downtrodden about what’s going on, but to speak up and speak out for those who can’t at the moment. It’s the least I could do".

"I want to stand up," Joy continued. "I don’t want to draw attention to myself all the time without recognising the humanity of all the people experiencing tragedies around the world. I want to speak up for those who can’t."

Getty Images





Joni Mitchell

Music legend Joni Mitchell, who won the award for Best Historical Album, finished her outfit with the "ICE OUT" pin.

Getty Images









Justin Vernon

The founder of Bon Iver explained the meaning behind his whistle pin to "honour the observers in Minneapolis," who "blow the whistle when they see ICE come in".

"They are there to protect their community, and they’ve been doing it for weeks," he told Variety. "It’s great to stop here and celebrate music and the power of music, but the real work is in the streets of Minneapolis right now, and I’m here to honour them".

"A week ago, when Alex Pretti was shot and killed in the manner he was shot and killed, I was pretty sure I didn’t have the strength to come out here to LA and be a part of all this," Vernon added. "Then I started seeing the people coming together in Minneapolis and organising without a central government.

"I saw them being dissident. I just want to honour them and amplify what they’re doing. My hope has been dwindling. I started to see something in the organisation in Minneapolis that felt like the first sign of hope in a long time".

Getty Images





You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.