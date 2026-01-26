Joe Rogan has sparked online debate by discussing a theory circulating among commentators that recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity may be drawing attention away from the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, comments that some of his listeners are welcoming as bringing Rogan "back to reality".

On his latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the podcaster sat down with comedian Eshan Ahmad, where the conversation turned to the Epstein files.

While Congress set a deadline for the release of some of those files in December 2025, Donald Trump and his administration have faced criticism over heavily redacted sections that have left many questions unanswered.

"It’s gonna go on for a long time, I suspect," Rogan suggested on his show. "I mean, they said they released them, but what did they release?"

The discussion then touched on a high-profile ICE shooting in Minneapolis, where Renée Good was fatally shot by a federal immigration officer during an enforcement operation in early January.

"With the Somalians and the ICE shooting, it feels like that’s completely drowned out, anything about it," Ahmad shared.

It was then that Rogan shared his view that the situation might be a strategic move, saying he believes "some of that’s on purpose," a point Ahmad agreed with.

- YouTube youtu.be

Since the episode aired, online discussion around Rogan’s remarks has surged, particularly in Reddit forums dedicated to the comments.

One humoured: "Jeez, Joe. Are you just now coming to that conclusion?"

Another wrote: "Rogan took quite a while to get to the conclusion most have already reached"

Meanwhile, one chimed in: "I’m sick of the distraction narrative. All this horrible s**t is happening at once because Trump is a sundowning drama queen with an ego the size of the Sun."

Another penned: "It's kind of a low IQ take. This is who Trump is, Epstein files and all. Everything that's happened so far is completely predictable and foreseeable."

Indy100 reached out to the White House for comment

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.