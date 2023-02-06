The red carpet glamour of 2023's Grammy Awards is underway, and the internet is here for it.

The 65th edition of the glittering awards show could see Beyoncé become the most decorated artist in Grammys history. (And even those who don't win get to take home a pretty impressive goody bag.)

Among the stars performing on the night are Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Lizzo as well as tributes to the late musicians Takeoff, Loretta Lynn and Christine McVie.

Most of the awards will be handed out before the CBS telecast gets started, but the big gongs of the night are saved for the TV broadcast at 8pm.

With Beyonce tipped to sweep the board at the awards show, Bebe Rexha marked the occasion by posting her fit with the caption: On my way to lose to Beyonce.

Even before the show started, people were sharing memes and viral clips from years gone by, including this moment Mariah Carey went super-hard at the 2006 show:

Harry Styles stans in Spain created an altar in devotion to the star:

While Beyonce could make history tonight, Taylor Swift stans reminded everyone that their woman has already made history at the Grammys.

The interaction between besties Lizzo and Harry Styles may look a little something like this, if their paths cross on the night:

Even though the NFL's Super Bowl is one week away, it's fair to say that tonight is that night for music fans:

Will anything top this iconic moment when Michael Jackson won big at the Grammys?

How to watch:

The show is broadcast on CBS and Paramount+ from 8pm Eastern.E! will host its “Live from the Grammys Carpet” show - featuring fashion coverage and celebrity interviews - from 3pm ET.The Associated Press is also streaming a two-hour red carpet show with interviews and fashion footage. You can watch that on YouTube, Twitter and APNews.com.

Who's hosting this year's Grammys?



Trevor Noah is in the hot seat tonight, for the third-straight year. He admits that it's no easy task.

“The nerves come in because you’re standing in front of not just some of the best, but some of the biggest performers in the world. Nerves are part of what I do,” the comedian said.

The ceremony returns to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles after a brief relocation to Las Vegas due to rising Covid-19 cases last year.

Ben Winston, the show's executive producer, said: “I was relieved Trevor came back because it makes my job more enjoyable and easier. He reassures me on a stressful night when a set hasn’t been built in time and I say to his ear ‘Sorry about that. I need you to go an extra 90 seconds because Lady Gaga’s orchestra isn’t in.’

"He’ll just naturally flow, make a joke, get up and sit at somebody’s table and chat with them.



“That’s a very difficult task which very few people could do — and definitely can’t do with his comedy and charm that Trevor has.”

How can Beyonce make history?

One of the main storylines heading into the event is whether the star will become the most decorated of all time. She needs just four wins to complete this feat.

There could be many other firsts: If Bad Bunny wins album of the year for “Un Verano Sin Ti,” it would be the first time a Spanish-language album has triumphed.

Taylor Swift could win her first song of the year trophy for “All Too Well.” If Adele's wins song of the year for her track “Easy on Me” it would make her the most decorated artist in the category with three wins.



AP contributed to this report.

