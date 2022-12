Trevor Noah bid an emotional farewell to hosting The Daily Show after seven years, and used his goodbye speech to pay tribute to the Black women who had helped him get there.

"I remember when we started the show, we couldn't get enough people to fill an audience," the 38-year-old said of the early days.

"There were empty seats and then I look at this now, I don't take it for granted ever."

