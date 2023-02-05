This is what's inside the lavish $60k Grammy's gift bags

Are you curious about what’s inside the 2023 Grammys gift bags? Well, it’s something lavish with a $60,000 value.

Some of the exciting and luxe items in the bags include a Bugaboo stroller that costs around $1,000, a “celebrity arm liposuction” voucher for a whopping $18,000, anda gold and crystal jewelry set from Grosse worth $2,000.

Other gifts that can be found in the bags include “the world’s best robotic pool cleaner” for $400, skincare from Miage for $517, and JBL Pulse 5 portable blue tooth speaker for $239, to name a few.

Event gift bag designer, Rachael Cosgrove, took to TikTok to give more perspective on the music award show gift bags – which happen to be wheelable suitcases filled with the goodies.

She said that the hardest part about making the bags is finding the “best fitting brands” and getting products that the award show guests can use.

In one video titled “Self Care Edition,” she highlighted “Slip hair ties” because they don’t leave dents in your hair and the All Better Co, which is the “first plant-based” first-aid company.

In another video, Cosgrove showed delicious snacks added to the bags, including things like Red Vine licorice candy (similar to Twizzlers), and snacks from Treat House.

She further noted that filling up the bags can be a bit “tedious” and “time-consuming,” but she has “amazing help.”

In conversation with FEMAIL, entertainment marketer Lash Fary, who helped co-produce the Grammy awards gift bag, said that 145 bags will be given out to the talent over the weekend.

“Our gifts are delivered over the three Grammy rehearsal days. The atmosphere is fun and festive!” he told the outlet.

Fary also revealed they worked with brands that represented the Academy’s “diversity, equity, inclusion and philanthropy goals.”

The Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, 5 February, at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com arena.

It will air live on CBS at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT and will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

