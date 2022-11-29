Harry Styles stops concert worried about crowd crush after 'eight fans faint'

Harry Styles was forced to stop his concert in Bogotá, Colombia on Sunday (27 November) after fans began getting crushed against handrails.

Fans were reportedly screaming that they couldn't breathe amid pushing.

"The most important thing is that everyone in here is safe, because there are a lot of people in here and it's warm," Styles says in a clip from the show, asking people to step back and move away from railings.

Thankfully, no one was reported as hurt.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.