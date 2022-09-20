Grimes has shared a rare picture of her and Elon Musk’s 9-month-old daughter, Exa, and it’s more on brand for the two of them than we thought possible.

The Canadian musician, real name Claire Elise Boucher, posted a photo on her Twitter page showing the child next to a copy of a work by German philosopher Nietzsche.

The picture shows the baby wearing a black onesie and a pink headband - and judging by the caption Exa was having a thoroughly good time.

“My daughter is dancing to techno over this copy of the birth of tragedy by nietzsche,” Grimes wrote. “What a queen.”

Grimes and Musk welcomed baby Exa in December 2021. While the birth of their 2-year-old child X AE A-XII was known to the public, the pair kept the birth of Exa via surrogate under wraps to the public.

The Nietzsche book in the baby picture isn’t the first time Grimes has involved landmark political works in significant photos.

The singer was pictured walking along the pavement reading the Communist Manifesto shortly after her split from SpaceX was announced last year.

A toddler dancing next to a copy of a 1872 work about dramatic theory is also far from the most out there thing that Grimes has posted on social media recently.

Taking to Twitter earlier this month, Grimes pitched the idea that the Earth is only 4,000 years old and dinosaurs "were planted by god to confuse us".

Her tweet was met by fans and followers in a mixture of confusion, agreement, and anger.



"Okay but she has a point tho," a Twitter user responded.

"Its not even funny as joke because nearly half of Americans believe this to be true," another person wrote.

Meanwhile, Grimes recently posted a new photo on social media that has led fans to believe she has undergone elf ear surgery.



Last month, the artist had tweeted about wanting to get vampire teeth and elf ears, writing: “Does anyone know anyone great/ safe/ reliable ppl who could do vampire teeth caps on me in Austin or LA? Also, any reputable elf ear modifiers in either of these cities? (Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn’t heal so it requires permanent stitches).”

