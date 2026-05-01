Hailey Bieber has shed light on her wellness ins and outs for 2026, with some tapping into the TikTok-fuelled trends we’ve all seen everywhere lately.

There's no denying that Bieber has quietly become the force behind what people are calling 'the Hailey Bieber effect' online, with fans and the wider wellness world watching her every move for the next big trend.

It's even sparked a wave of memes poking fun at just how influential she's become, with followers jokingly admitting they'd try just about anything she swears by – no matter how unexpected it might be.

Well now, in a candid conversation with TIME, the Rhode founder has lifted the lid on what she believes is over and underrated. And arguably, her most surprising takes are tied to Pilates and matcha.

Bieber dubbed Pilates "a little over," admitting that it might feel a little "crazy for me to say".

"I love Pilates. I really do. But I think it’s become a little bit of, like, a fad and it’s really hard to find really good teachers that care about form," she shared.

@time Matcha, lymphatic drainage, PRP facials: we asked the ultimate wellness girly — and founder of Rhode, one of TIME’s 100 most influential companies of the year — to rate top trends in health and beauty. @haileybieber #rhode #haileybieber #matcha #wellness





When it comes to matcha, Bieber confessed she's more of a "coffee girl".

"When you drink a matcha from Japan, it spoils everything for you," she said.

So what wellness practices does Bieber actually swear by? Lymphatic drainage massages.

"I live by them, like obsessed with lymphatic drainage anything, but the massages specifically," she confessed. "It is really crazy how much water we hold onto in our bodies. And also, the lymphatic system is so important for just detox in general and overall health, so I think completely underrated."

*Noted*

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