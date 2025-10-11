TikTok is obsessing over lymphatic drainage massages – but what exactly are they?

Lymphatic drainage massages have been building momentum on TikTok, with more than 200,000 videos now dedicated to the trending treatment.

Known for its supposed sculpting, de-puffing and detoxifying benefits, it’s become a go-to among A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Lizzo and Dua Lipa – and social media has only helped fuel the fascination.

While the buzz has been growing at a steady pace, the treatment once again became a talking point when Love Island USA contestant Huda was spotted doing an unusual stomach massage in the villa bathroom earlier this year. Viewers were quick to speculate that it looked a lot like a lymphatic drainage routine.

Naturally, TikTokers took the moment and ran with it, prompting a fresh wave of curiosity (and DIY attempts) across the app.

Venetia Archer, CEO of the beauty app Ruuby, has witnessed the momentum firsthand with a 43 per cent increase in bookings over the last year, and a 36 per cent increase in one single quarter alone.

So what exactly is a lymphatic drainage massage?

Lymphatic drainage massage has become increasingly popular, blending elements of wellness and beauty in a way that resonates with many. Venetia explains to Indy100 that it is "designed to stimulate the lymphatic system, which plays a key role in detoxification, immune function, and fluid balance."

The treatment often involves gentle, targeted movements that encourage the flow of lymph fluid through the body's vessels and nodes. This technique is believed to reduce swelling, enhance circulation, and leave you feeling lighter and more contoured after the session.

Other variations include Brazilian lymphatic drainage, Venetia explains, which pairs classic methods with contouring movements to provide both health benefits and sculpting effect.

Are there any risks?

While generally considered safe for most people, lymphatic drainage massage isn’t recommended for everyone.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, those with certain health conditions – including blood clots, cellulitis, deep vein thrombosis, heart disease, kidney failure, infection, a recent stroke, or a fever – should avoid the treatment.

How often should people be getting them?

According to Venetia, how often you should get a lymphatic drainage massage really depends on your individual goals.

"At Ruuby, some of our customers book weekly, while others make it part of their monthly routine," she says. "We also see a lot of bookings from people after travel, post-events for recovery and detoxification, and increasingly postpartum — where it’s fantastic for easing swelling, supporting the body’s natural drainage, and aiding recovery".

Like many wellness treatments, she notes that the benefits tend to build over time – and that "consistency is where the real magic happens."

