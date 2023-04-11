Halle Berry was trolled for posing nude and her response was perfection

Actress Halle Berry has hit back at internet trolls who criticised her nude photoshoot due to her age.

Berry’s acting career has spanned decades and she has grown a large fan following based on her work on the big screen.

The 56-year-old took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself having a wonderful time, drinking wine on a balcony while naked.

In the comments, many praised the actress for the gorgeous shot. But, as usual, there were the odd few who felt they had to share their negative thoughts in the comment section.

Responding to the picture, one person wrote: “Com on your are 60 years old [sic].”

The actress herself appeared unphased by the comments and simply replied to one person writing: “And what’s wrong with that! Ageing is beautiful and glorious!”

Others were equally negative about the harmless picture and brought Berry’s age into their bizarre reasoning.

Someone else said: “Imagine being in your 50s, still posting nudes for attention in menopause when you should be chilling with the grandkids. Ageing with dignity is no longer a thing.”

Berry clapped back: “Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head?”

Elsewhere in the comments section, Berry explained that it is precisely her age that makes her feel comfortable and free enough to post images like that.

Replied to a positive comment, she wrote: “You arrive at a certain age and you can do whatever you wanna do! Freedom is the name of the game.”

