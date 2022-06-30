Musician Halsey had the perfect response to fans who walked out of her concert after she advocated for a woman’s right to abortion.

Last week, the Supreme Court overruled Roe v Wade – a decision that will severely restrict or completely remove a woman’s right to abortion in some US states.

At a concert in Arizona, Halsey was one of the latest artists to reference the court ruling and advocate for a woman’s right to an abortion.

According to people at the concert, a sizeable number of audience members walked out of the concert when Halsey began speaking about abortion rights.

On Twitter one person wrote: “THE AMOUNT OF PEOPLE WHO JUST WALKED OUT OF THE HALSEY CONCERT AFTER NIGHTMARE WHEN SHE SPOKE ABOUT ABORTION WAS SICKENING. FIGHT FOR WHAT IS RIGHT.”

Halsey had the perfect response to those people, as she tweeted: “downside of doing outdoor venues: no door to hit them on the way out.”

In a follow-up tweet, the artist also called out those arguing that fans paid to watch her perform, not express her opinions.

She wrote: “The ‘people pay to see you sing not hear your views’ argument is so dumb. No, you paid to see me use a stage as a form of expression in the manner that I choose.

“Sorry you lack the critical thinking to realize that the rhetorical power of music doesn’t always serve your escapism.”

Others responded to Halsey’s tweets questioning why those who listen to Halsey’s music would be surprised or offended by her stance on such issues.

One fan wrote: “Imagine buying tickets to see Halsey and being shocked to discover she is a feminist. Did those people never listen to any of her songs?”

Another said: “What’s confusing to me is if you’re a real @halsey fan you know she has been an advocate for women, abortion, lgbt, and BLM for yearssssssssss like she is one of the biggest celebrity advocates out there.

“So idk why these ‘fans’ would go to a show and be suprised she talks about it.”

The Supreme Court's decision has been condemned by many, including multiple performers who played at Glastonbury Festival last weekend.

