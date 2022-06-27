Glastonbury 2022: Every performer who used their platform to criticise Roe v Wade

Glastonbury Festival welcomes performers from all over the globe, and as the weekend's events kicked off just as the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade's abortion ruling, those from across the pond took the opportunity to share their thoughts.



Phoebe Bridgers, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo were just some of those who used their platform to stand up for women's rights during their slots.

19-year-old Olivia even brought out Lily Allen for a rendition of her 2009 hit 'F*** You', directed at the justices who voted the overturning.





