Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham returned to host the Olivier Awards this year, honouring the very best in UK theatre, but it’s one moment on the green carpet outside the Royal Albert Hall for which the actor is receiving widespread praise online.

Posing for photographs on the steps leading up to the iconic music venue on Sunday, Waddingham was filmed calling out a male photographer over alleged remarks he made while she showed off her lilac dress.

In one video shared to Twitter/X, Waddingham can be heard saying: “Oh my God, you’d never say that to a man, my friend. Don’t be a d*** otherwise I’ll move off.

“Don’t say, ‘show me leg’. No.”

Sure enough, she walked off the steps (one fan watching from the barriers can be seen clapping her as she does so) before issuing more stern words to the photographer in question, telling him to “have some manners” and walking off to hug Michael Ball.

Honestly? Iconic behaviour from Waddingham – and Twitter/X agrees:

The prestigious theatrical event saw Jamie Lloyd’s production of Sunset Boulevard – starring Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger - scoop up the most awards, with Succession star Sarah Snook bagging the Best Actress award for her solo show The Picture of Dorian Gray.

The Motive and the Cue star Mark Gatiss saw off competition from fellow Sherlock actor Andrew Scott (Vanya) and Happy Valley’s James Norton (A Little Life) to win Best Actor, while Stranger Things: The First Shadow won gongs for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play and Best Set Design.

Other winners included the National Theatre play Dear England about Gareth Southgate (played by Joseph Fiennes, brother to Harry Potter actor Ralph), and the hit musical Operation Mincemeat, based on a Second World War plot to fool Adolf Hitler.

