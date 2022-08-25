It’s not out until next month, but Harry Styles' accent in Don’t Worry Darling is already being mocked by social media users.

A new clip has been released for the upcoming film from director Olivia Wilde, which stars Styles and Florence Pugh as a young married couple.

The movie is set in the 50s and sees the pair move to an experimental community in California, with Styles’s character working for a company called the Victory Project which is set upon 'changing the world'.

The new clip from the psychological thriller shows the leading pair engaged in a tense argument – but all anyone could talk about in the comments section was Styles’s accent.

Social media users claimed that his accent changed during the clip, going from British to American.

However, others pointed out that Styles was in fact speaking in his regular accent, which contains elements of UK and US dialect.

























We'll have to wait until September 23 to see what kind of reaction Styles's performance - and accent - gets online.

Meanwhile, director Wilde recently responded to claims that Styles earned significantly more than leading star Pugh.



Wilde recently took the opportunity to deny a claim that Styles, with whom she is currently in a relationship, earned three times more than Pugh.

“There has been a lot out there that I largely don’t pay attention to. But the absurdity of invented clickbait and subsequent reaction regarding a nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting actors really upset me,” Wilde wrote in an email to Variety, following a longer discussion.

“I’m a woman who has been in this business for over 20 years, and it’s something that I have fought for myself and others, especially being a director. There is absolutely no validity to those claims.”

Don’t Worry Darling is scheduled to reach UK cinemas on 23 September.

