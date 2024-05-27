Is Harry Styles single again?

One of the most popular musicians in the world, Harry Styles, has been in the news recently, but not for his music.

Rumours have been circulating that Styles recently broke up with his girlfriend, actor Taylor Russell, after the pair dated for more than a year.

The news came from The Sun after a source close to the couple told the paper the pair had split.

Photos and videos of the pair together began popping up on social media last summer and haven't stopped since. The couple was spotted together across the globe, including in New York, London, and Japan. So it's safe to say their break up has shocked fans.

On X / Twitter, fans of both Styles and Russell expressed their disbelief.

However neither Styles nor Russell ever confirmed the relationship and have not confirmed their breakup either.

The source told The Sun: "They went through a rough patch after their trip to Japan and are taking some time apart. He's been in America and she's been in London."

Styles has previously said in an interview with Rolling Stone he has benefitted from "never [talking] about my life away from work publicly".

"There's always going to be a version of a narrative and I think I just decided I wasn't going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way," he said.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.