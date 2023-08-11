Fans love rumours that Harry Styles and Taylor Russell are dating

As rumours about a possible romance between actress Taylor Russell and musician Harry Styles circulate, fans seem to be happier than ever over the potential couple.

A photo of the two at the opening night of The Effect, a play by Lucy Prebble, which Russell is staring in went viral, with fans loving the pair together and showing their support across social media.

Fans of both Styles and Russell seemed elated over the rumours, calling the couple “cute”:

Another called Russell a “bad b*tch”, seeming overjoyed by the photos.

One fan called the possible a relationship a “win”:





On TikTok, fans didn’t hide their excitement either, with user Jasmine saying she was “here for this!!” After the photos circulated.

@jasminedarya wait here for this!!! Here for this!!! #harrystyles #taylorrussell #harrie #harries #harryshouse #bonesandall #timotheechalamet

A fan of Styles also shared her delight on TikTok, using the John Lennon and Yoko Ono song ‘War is Over’ in the background calling Russell “gorgeous, and absolutely perfect in every way”.

@hotlesbianrry FINALLY a break from the embarrassment of the man you stan dating a racist. #harrystyles #taylorrussellharrystyles #taylorrussell #tayrry

The tone is very different to how Styles’ fans spoke about his ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde, with Styles himself calling the hate directed towards Wilde “toxic” in a Rolling Stoneinterview.

Whilst neither Styles nor Russell have publicly confirmed their relationship, it’s clear the majority are rooting for them if they choose to.

Russell is a Canadian actress known for roles in the likes of Bones and All, Waves, Lost in the Space and the Escape Room films.

