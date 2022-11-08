It’s not just Harvey Weinstein himself who’s been branded “disgusting”, his anatomy has now, too.

The fallen movie mogul and unwilling catalyst for the #MeToo movement is under trial in LA for sexually assaulting five women in the city between 2004 and 2013. Victims took to the stand on Monday to recount their alleged ordeals.

One of Weinstein’s accusers, known to the court as Jane Doe 2, reportedly offered a graphic description of his penis, saying it looked like it “had been chopped off and sewn back on”.

“I didn’t really see a full sack, I literally just saw a penis,” she said when questioned at Los Angeles Superior Court, according to the New York Post.

Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson had previously warned the jury that the alleged victims would describe the former producer’s deformities in detail.

The prosecutor explained during his opening statement on October 24: “Because of an infection, his testicles were actually taken from his scrotum and put into his inner thighs.“

He added: “None of the Jane Does will describe his anatomy perfectly, but most of them will be able to describe these abnormalities that they observed during the assaults.”

Following her alleged assault, Doe 2 said she drew a picture of Weinstein’s private parts for Los Angeles Police Department detectives. This was displayed on a screen in court for jurors to see on Monday.

Weinstein, 70, is already serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in New York. Jane Doe 2 offered testimony at this earlier trial as well as the one in LA, where she has accused him of sexually assaulting her in a Beverly Hills bathroom.

She said she was paralysed with fear when the former film magnate blocked her from leaving the room, masturbated in front of her and groped her breasts.

“I was scared of Harvey Weinstein — that he would hurt me, or send someone to hurt me, or ruin my career, or make my life hell,” Doe 2 told the court.

When she testified in New York in February of 2020, she was not one of the accusers whose stories would lead to Weinstein’s conviction. But prosecutors called on her to testify in the Californian hearing to help establish a pattern of Weinstein preying on women.

On Monday, the model and actress said that in early 2013, she was an aspiring screenwriter. Through Weinstein’s assistant, who had become a friend, she set up a meeting with him at the Montage Hotel on the night of February 19 that year, about a script she was working on.

During the meeting, Weinstein said she should accompany him to his room to continue the talk while he got ready for an event.

Doe 2 said Weinstein led her into the room and then the bathroom, and his assistant shut the door behind them and left them alone.

She said she was stunned as he quickly shed his suit and got briefly in the shower, then stepped out and blocked her from leaving when she went for the door.

“I was disgusted,” she said. “I had never seen a big guy like that naked.”

She said she backed up against a sink and turned away from him. He then unzipped her dress and groped her with one hand as he masturbated with the other.

According to further allegations, the assault of Doe 2 came the day after Weinstein raped an Italian model at a different hotel during the run-up to that year’s Academy Awards, where Weinstein was annually a major player.

The 70-year-old has pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of rape and sexual assault involving five women. He has said that many of those incidents were consensual, though in the case of Doe 2 his defense denies there was any sexual interaction at all.

