Helen Skelton, 38, announced that she and her husband, rugby player Richie Myler, have separated.

The Countryfile host took to Instagram with a short statement on Saturday (23 April), saying: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children." Skelton accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.

Skelton married Myler in 2013. The pair have three children together: Ernie, 6, Louis, 5, and Elsie Kate, who is four months old.

Following the statement, the host has stayed away from social media but later returned with a more uplifting post.

A fan shared an advertisement featuring Skelton. They also shared a photo of their baby's hilarious reaction snoring in their pram.



"Matteo was thrilled to see you today @helenskelton," the Instagram user wrote, to which the Countryfile star responded with a crying with laughter emoji.

Helen Skelton/Instagram

Ahead of announcing the split, Skelton touched on the stresses of motherhood.

She shared a post from a community group called The Mum Circle, which read: "A mama is always full of emotions. Full of love. Full of anxiety and worries. Full of exhaustion and lack of energy. Full of mum guilt and doubt. Full of pride in her kids. Full of pure joy.

"She feels it all, that's the beauty of her, she carries it all, too. And yet she gets up every day and does it all over again."

In an earlier interview with the Northern Echo, Skelton opened up about her marriage to Richie and was in awe of his parenting. "Marriages and relationships are not all plain sailing, but we approach it like teamwork," she revealed.



"Rich is the best dad. He's the 'sugar police' when it comes to their diet and insists on routine, whereas sometimes I'm anything for a quiet life, so we're a good balance."

