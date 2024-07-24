Sabrina Carpenter fans absolutely outraged at ticket prices

It's no secret that because the cost of just about everything has soared in the past few years, shelling out to see our favourite musicians in concert is more expensive than ever.

While on the one hand it's annoying to have to pay more, it's understandable to some degree if it genuinely costs promoters and acts more to be able to put on a good show.

But some seem intent to cash in on inflated prices and that seems to be what's happened with the ticket prices at Sabrina Carpenter's UK and Ireland arena tour being sold through Ticketmaster.

The 25-year-old has five dates in Dublin, Birmingham, London, Glasgow and Manchester in early 2025.

Pre-sale for Carpenter's Short N Sweet tour, which is also the title of her upcoming debut album, opened on July 23 and fans were left in pure disbelief at just how expensive tickets are.

Tens of thousands of people joined the queue but were met with astronomical prices for what some on social media describe as 'nosebleed' seats high up in the venue.

It appears these were valued as 'premium' tickets which cost just under £240 each with booking fees included after some of the cheaper ones had sold.

And social media users were not impressed with what they saw.

One described the cost as a "crime".

Another questioned if "people [have] lost their minds" and claimed that the tickets are "not market value".

One questioned "how can anyone justify" the price.

Another user had a more expletive laden response.

One questioned how the price of the seats can be "serious".

Another said "am I f**k paying this price".

One blasted the price as "outrageous".

Another agreed the cost is "wild".

One simply said they "can't afford it" and have been priced out of being able to go.

And another took the plunge and paid a whopping £290 for a ticket to then post a picture online of what their view will look like.

Sabrina Carpenter's representatives and Live Nation, TicketMaster's parent company, have not publicly commented at the time of writing.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.