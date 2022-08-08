Olivia Newton-John, the Grammy-winning singer and star of the iconic moviesGrease, has passed away aged 73.

Now, social media is already alight with clips and GIFs from her most iconic performance as Sandy in the film.

The actress died at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends after following a long battle with cancer.

The news of her death was shared by her husband, John Easterling.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends, the statement read.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years, sharing her journey with breast cancer,” the statement continued before adding that the actress’ “healing inspiration and pioneering experience” with plant medicine will continue on with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund.



Newton-John was born in England in 1948 and relocated to Australia when she was 14.

She began singing in the late 1960s, eventually releasing her first solo album, “If Not for You,” in 1971. It featured the title track which was originally penned by Bob Dylan and recorded by George Harrison.

The song hit reached No. 1 on the US Adult Contemporary chart and No. 25 on the pop charts, but she didn’t become a smash-hit sensation being cast alongside John Travolta in Grease.



For the film, they had Sandy changed to Australian Sandy Olsson to work with Newton-John’s accent.

The Broadway hit was an American Sandy Dumbrowski.

Grease became the blockbuster hit of 1978, with Olivia’s duet with co-star Travolta for “You’re the One That I Want,” which topped the pop charts.

“Summer Nights” also hit No. 5, and Newton-John’s tremendous solo ballad, “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” reached No. 3.

'Grease' is available to stream on Paramount+.



Rental options are also available on Apple TV, YouTube, Amazon, Redbox and Vudu.

Newton-John is survived by her husband, and her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, 36.

