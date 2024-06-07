Hulk Hogan explains controversial Iggy Azalea post

Hulk Hogan has given an explanation for an odd series of Tweets which seemingly saw him promoting a new cryptocurrency and also controversially taking aim at Iggy Azalea.

Retired WWE legend Hulk has recently promoted a cryptocurrency called $HULK.

As part of that, he seemed to take aim at the Australian rapper and her own memecoin called $MOTHER.

But Hulk has said that the series of Tweets were not posted by him, suggesting someone else may have got access to his account.

A screenshot of one of the Tweets Hulk Hogan says was posted on his account by someone else @HulkHogan, X / Twitter

Another Tweet seeming to take aim at Iggy said: "I'm 70-years-old and don't know much about these #cryptocurrenices but I know how to school these punks with the #PUMP and show them who the real champion is!!"

"$MOTHER and $HULK in the ring would be legendary miss!! But you need a #FATHER!!" another said.

But Hulk seems to have explained what happened in an Instagram post.

He said: "Hello family, appreciate your love and support as always.

"Please do not take notice of any posts posted today. They are not from me and will be promptly removed."

A memecoin is a type of cryptocurrency named after characters, individuals, animals, artwork or anything else that can be mimicked.

Most are supported by online traders and followers and are generally intended to be light-hearted and fun but they can be highly risky and hold little-to-no lasting value.

A number of celebrities seem to have been jumping on this trend lately with memecoins or cryptocurrencies of their own.

Sadly, this has prompted Hogan to delete all of his tweets ever, meaning that the internet has lost some all-time great posts.





Gone but not forgotten...

