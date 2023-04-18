Ice Spice claims her Instagram post was removed because of her name

American rapper Ice Spice claims she has had her Instagram post removed due to her real name breaking “violence” rules on the platform.

The 23-year-old rapper has become a viral success over the past few months thanks to collaborations with artists such as Nicki Minaj and PinkPantheress.

On Instagram, she has almost 7 million followers and it was when trying to share a post with her real name that she found it banned.

The rapper’s real name is Isis Gaston, but when she tried to use her real first name in an Instagram post, it was removed for violating Instagram’s guidelines on “violence or dangerous organizations”.

In her Instagram stories, she shared a screenshot of Instagram’s notification that her post had been removed. The post was a simple screenshot from a music video that was captioned, “Ayo Isis”.

Over the top of the screenshot, Ice Spice wrote: “Can’t type my name ODE.”

The rapper’s name happens to be the same as that of an extremist group, so many suspect Instagram either wrongly automatically flagged the word or it was mass-reported by users.

On Twitter, one fan wrote: “Isis is a literal Egyptian goddess, a woman’s name, and a nickname for the Thames river, but every mention is somehow linked to the terrorist organization?!?! Let the woman post her name omg.”

Another said: “The fact IG thought she was calling on ISIS is hilarious.”

Someone else asked: “Do they want her to be renamed now? Have the t*rr*r organization trademarked it?”

