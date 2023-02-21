Iggy Azalea makes huge luxury purchase with her immense OnlyFans earnings

Iggy Azalea has splurged on a Rolls-Royce Phantom after recently revealing she's racked in "so much" money from OnlyFans.

The rapper treated herself to the lavish car, said to cost around £570,000, before sharing a photo on social media.

Fans congratulated the star on her new purchase, while trolls criticised her new addition.

"Probably not a smart financial purchase if you're a rapper that has to start an OnlyFans to supplement your non-existent music income."

They added: "But hey congratulations!"

It didn't take long for Azalea to clap back: "I've done 70 sold-out arena shows with Pitbull in the last two years.

"I sold a portion of my masters for eight figures less than three months ago.

"I have the same wealth manager as George Clooney.

"And yes, an OnlyFans. You’re boring!"

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In a recent appearance on Emily Ratajkowski's HighLow podcast, Azaleasaid she makes "so much" money from the adult platform.

When asked whether she shares nudity on the platform, the Australian rapper said "yes" but "I don’t show vagina, but there is boobs and there is butt and I am naked."

EmRata then asked how much she makes from sharing the content, to which she responded: "I’m making so much money that I won’t even say how much it is."

Earlier this year, Azalea announced a year-long multimedia project called 'Hotter Than Hell' which she's shared with her subscribers.

"Admittedly, I never knew OnlyFans was a place where I could be creative, so I didn't expect to be collaborating with them on my biggest project to date," she told Variety.

"The project is bold and fun - so is this collaboration - I think it's going to surprise a lot of people."

The project will later be released in a coffee-table-style book.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.