From snoring to dad bods to “oval-shaped aphrodisiacs”: the celebs' first night in the jungle was nothing if not eventful.

The latest band of contestants on the ITV show hunkered down in their new home on Monday night after enduring their first bushtucker trial, first meal, first shower and… first royal attempt at rapping.

This year’s cohort was left one member short after Love Island star Olivia Attwood was forced to withdraw for medical reasons. But let’s not forget they’ll soon be greeting a new addition in the form of MP Matt Hancock, so they’d better have those kangaroo testicles at the ready…

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the highlights – and that one significant low-light – from episode two.

Attwood’s exit

The former Love Islander said “heartbroken is an understatement” after leaving I’m A Celeb after just one day “for reasons beyond her control”.

ITV said the 31-year-old was told by the programme’s medical team that it wasn’t safe for her to return to camp.

A post shared on her Instagram story promised that fans would hear “the truth” in due course. Here’s a screenshot of her statement in full:

Attwood’s early exit gives her one of the shortest stints in the camp, closely matched by that of EastEnders actress Elaine Lordan who in 2005 dropped out after fainting twice within 24 hours of her arrival.

During the launch episode on Sunday, she was chosen by the public to become a Jungle VIP – a Very Isolated Person – alongside DJ Chris Moyles, TV presenter Scarlette Douglas and Culture Club star Boy George.

The first bushtucker trial

The four VIPs, including Attwood, tackled the first proper trial of the series titled “HMS Drown Under”. The group had to work together to unscrew a series of pipe fittings to stop water from flowing into chambers holding Boy George and Moyles.

But, as host Ant McPartlin warned, there were also a “few surprises along the way”, including bearded dragons, worms and a carpet python.

And sure, we wouldn’t be all smiles faced with such a challenge, but viewers got a little fed up with all the screaming.

Wait, who’s Zara Philips?

Former England rugby star Mike Tindall opened up about how he met his royal wife, Princess Anne’s daughter Zara.

“I was at the World Cup, she was out watching. I got dropped from the semi-final. I was p****d off and so I went for a beer with another guy who got dropped and a guy who was over [in Sydney]. They’d met her before and they introduced us and then got chatting,” he told his new mates.

But Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner didn’t have a clue who the late Queen’s grandaughter actually is, and viewers won’t forget it in a hurry…





Boy George meditates… while Mike Tindall snores

The celebs had a mixed response to their first night in the camp. Loose Women star Charlene White admitted she “couldn’t stop crying” because she missed her kids, while Warner made fun of Tindall’s snoring.

“I thought the main thing I was going to have to be looking out for was the spiders, the snakes or the insects… turns out it was actually Mike,” he said.

If only they could all be more zen like Boy George who told fellow VIP Douglas: “I had an amazing night in a way. I meditated for about two hours.”

Mushroom meltdown

Boy George was the gift that kept on giving, dishing up prime meme fodder thanks to his take on White’s cooking.

The camp enjoyed mud crabs, mushrooms and rice for their first meal but the popstar was less than impressed.

He admitted in the Bush Telegraph: “The food was horrible. Eugh. The mushrooms weren’t cooked enough. I almost stepped in at one point and said, ‘do you want me to carry on frying it for you?’ But then I thought I don’t want to step on Charlene’s toes.”

Here’s what Twitter made of his culinary critiques:

Boom! Shake the room

Campfires are known as the perfect setting for a good singalong, but apparently rap-a-longs work, too.

Former England footballer Jill Scott revealed she knew all of the words to Peter Andre’s Mysterious Girl prompting Tindall to admit that he had his own go-to tracks: Ice Ice Baby and Boom! Shake The Room.



And, of course, his campmates weren't going to let him get away without proving it...

Oh what a sexy pear

Scott and Warner were paired up to take on the first Deals on Wheels challenge of the series: "Spaghetti Crossword".

The dynamic duo ultimately won the game but not without a few struggles, namely in deciphering the last clue "an oval-shaped aphrodisiac".

Obviously the answer is oyster, not "pear", or "otter", but try telling them that...





The next bushtucker trial

Gogglebox star Babatunde Aleshe was chosen by the public to face the next bushtucker trial – titled Horrifying Heights – on Tuesday.

The comedian was selected over Warner for the second challenge of the series.

It came as no real surprise though, given that he forfeited his first task within minutes.

A final recap

Everything you need to know from episode one has been succinctly summed up in this tweet:

