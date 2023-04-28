What is happening with Impaulsive host George Janko?

Impaulsive podcast host George Janko has sparked feud rumours with Logan Paul and Mike Majlak after unfollowing the pair on Instagram.

Janko, a long-time friend of Paul's, said in January that he hadn't left the podcast despite launching his own.

It came after Paul faced backlash online for commenting on Janko's religion in one of the podcast episodes. During a heated debate, Paul said: "Jesus Christ f***s."

Janko appeared disturbed by his remark and responded: "Genuinely, I know people that hate me, that treat me better about my faith than you and you’re my best friend… So one that really hurt me is when you told me that I need to go to the therapist because I believe in Jesus."

Paul has since apologised and acknowledged he "made some pretty out-of-line comments to George about George’s beliefs."

He told Janko: "The fact that we were able to reach a common ground as we always do, which is I think why I’m so comfortable being so blunt with you sometimes. I shouldn’t have done it in the way that I did it."

Fast-forward, and now Janko has taken to Twitter with a cryptic tweet on 25 April: "I wasn't going to talk but now I am."

Fans flocked to the post shared with his 320,000 Twitter followers, with one person responding: "I wasn’t going to listen but now I am."

Another critic of Paul and Majlak's wrote: "They've been disrespecting you for years, and you just tolerate it, it's overdue, hopefully not a publicity stunt."

"Impaulsive is not the same without you, buddy," a third added.

