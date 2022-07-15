A mistake from ABC News began to trend on Twitter on Thursday after the network included pre-written notes in its reporting on the passing of Ivana Trump, aged 73.

Ivana, who was the first wife of former President Donald Trump, passed away Thursday afternoon in her New York City home.

ABC swiftly published the story, but the headline confused readers.

"DO NOT PUB Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former President Trump dies at age 73," the headline reads from screenshot images of a Google search.

The article was quickly edited on ABC's website. However, it remained on Google for almost half an hour after the television network published the story.

As a result, "DO NOT PUB" trended on Twitter as people outside of the media business wondered exactly what they meant.

"Anyone know why ABC News doesn't want to publish Ivana Trump's death????" one wrote.

"Me, just trying to find out how old Ivana Trump was, and seeing a giant DO NOT PUB in a headline (which naturally made me want to read the article even more)," another added.

A third wrote: "I wonder why a google search shows on one article "DO NOT PUB Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former President Trump..." Why 'DO NOT PUB'? Was it indexed by mistake?"

A number of reporters noted that outlets will often pre-write obituaries for notable people who are older or who are struggling with illness.

"Oof, someone forgot to remove 'DO NOT PUB' note on the Ivana Trump obit ABC News published. For those unaware, publications oftentimes have pre-written obits ready for notable people to where they can add in the date and any new info when the person actually dies," wrote Toledo News photojournalist Kurt Steiss.

"Uhmmm @ABC forgot to remove 'DO NOT PUB' on their Ivana Trump headline," another added.

Trump, 76, posted to Truth Social to inform people followers that the model and businesswoman had passed away at her home. "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life," he wrote.

"Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her." Trump added.

