Jack Doherty, a YouTuber with close to 15 million subscribers, is facing widespread condemnation online after he streamed himself using his phone behind the wheel of his $300k McLaren car moments before crashing it – an incident which has seen him permanently banned from Kick.

Footage of the 20-year-old colliding with a steel barrier in wet weather conditions went viral on social media on Saturday (October 5), with the aftermath of the crash showing debris scattered across the road and his cameraman Michael David with blood running down his face.

After asking Michael if he was OK, Doherty handed him a camera and told him to film, something which has seen the American slammed for being “more concerned about content” than his friend.

In a clip shared by Doherty himself, the OnlyFans creator can be seen asking a member of the public if they could hold his phone for him as he is pulled out of the car window.

“Glad we’re both OK,” he Tweeted.

He also posted a follow-up video to Instagram, in which David could be seen receiving stitches in hospital.

Doherty later confirmed he has been permanently banned from Kick because he streamed the accident.

The situation has seen social media users call for Doherty to face criminal charges.

WARNING: The rest of the article contains content which some may find upsetting.



He has also been branded a “narcissistic psycho” over his response to David’s injuries.

It isn’t the first time the words Doherty and “crashed” have appeared in the same sentence online, as the content creator uploaded two videos titled “I crashed my Lamborghini” to his YouTube channel in the space of just five months.

