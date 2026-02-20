AOC claps back at JD Vance’s cringe Munich summit joke

The comedic genius that is (not) US president JD Vance decided to take aim at Democratic representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at Thursday’s Board of Peace meeting in Washington, DC, but unfortunately for Vance, in addition to almost one appearing to find the joke funny, AOC had a joke of her own to share as a clapback.

Vance’s joke pertained to the New York representative’s appearance at the Munich Security Conference, which Trump had previously said was “not a good look for the United States” and which Vance himself described as “embarrassing”.

Several outlets reported that AOC “stumbled” over comments given at the event.

In his remarks at the Board of Peace meeting, Vance told attendees: “I knew exactly what I wanted to say, because after the president said I was so smart, I didn’t want to repeat what our congresswoman who froze for 20 seconds over in Munich.

“Now I’m tempted, sir, just to freeze, for 20 seconds, and just stare at the camera, and maybe they’ll say nice things about me like they do about Congresswoman Cortez.”

Trump was seen laughing and smiling in response to Vance’s quip, but X/Twitter users didn’t see the funny side, with many criticising his lack of charisma. As journalist Mehdi Hasan put it, Vance “has the charisma of a broken wooden chair”:

And AOC herself tweeted a response to the vice president’s remarks, writing: “The only thing longer than my pause to think was their silence to his joke.”

The reply has seen the Democrat praised for her “self-effacing humor”:

Another said AOC “would stomp” Vance in a head-to-head debate:

Ocasio-Cortez is widely considered to be weighing up a run for the White House, but she told The New York Times that focusing on her presidential prospects was “missing the point”.

