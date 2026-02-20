Trump banner erected outside DOJ slammed as ‘shameful’ and ‘beyond parody’

From numerous changes to the White House, to giving Air Force One a fresh paint job, US president Donald Trump has an affinity for putting his mark on government property, and having a banner with his face on it erected at the Department of Justice (DOJ) is no different.

The banner, complete with the words ‘Make America Safe Again’, is the latest image of Trump to be hung from a US government building, following previous displays at the Department of Agriculture (in May) and the Department of Labor (in August).

In a statement to The Independent explaining the new addition to the building, a DOJ spokesperson said the department is “proud” to “celebrate 250 years of our great country and our historic work to make America safe again at President Trump’s direction”.

Except when the image was shared to X/Twitter, others weren’t expressing pride, with California governor Gavin Newsom instead saying it was “beyond parody”:

Members of Congress also criticised the banner, with New Jersey senator Andy Kim writing that the DOJ “is supposed to work for and represent you, not him”:

MS Now correspondent Ken Dilanian said it was “a stunning confirmation of the grim reality”:

Former US ambassador to Russia, Michel McFaul, said the banner reminds him of the Soviet Union:

And journalist Aaron Rupar imagined what would have happened to Biden if he did something like this:

Yikes.

