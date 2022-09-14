Jack Harlow, 24, candidly opened up to his fans about losing his virginity, twice.

The 'First Class' rapper took to the stage in Nashville on 9 September, where he honestly recalled his first time. He explained to his thousands of cheering fans how he lost his virginity when he was 16 but admitted to telling people he "lost it twice" because he landed a "dime piece" who was older than him.



"When I was 18, and I graduated high school, somehow, some way, I landed this dime piece who was five or six years older than me," he said.

"She was like 23, 24—it blew my mind because, Nashville, you have to understand, at that point, I’d only f***ed with girls I’ve seen in the halls. For me, this moment was like welcome to the big leagues. It was huge."



He explained how she used to take the woman to his soccer games, who would "pick me up and take me home to my homeboys."

He continued: "She was sitting there watching the game and they’d be like, 'Yo, who is that?' I’d be like, 'Oh her? Yeah, we have sex, you know'—like I was feeling myself and favourite it's true, we did."

Harlow then shared how he learned a lesson from his first experience with an older woman, saying: "The first couple times we did it, she would say to me, 'You know, you don't have to go so fast.'"

The Kentucky rapper is currently on his US tour to promote his sophomore album, Come Home the Kids Miss You. He has 18 more shows, including Atlanta, Miami, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Detroit and more.

