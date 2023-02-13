Jackson Mahomes acted exactly as you'd expect after Patrick's Super Bowl win

Jackson Mahomes – TikTok star and brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes - has gone viral again for exactly what you would expect him to do following his brother’s 2023 Super Bowl win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday (12 February).

Jackson, 22, of course took a few bathroom selfies at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. He also took a selfie with his sister-in-law, Brittany Matthews, and his niece, Sterling Skye. Other photos and videos were shared on Jackson’s Instagram Story on the field before kickoff, where he posed for solo photos.

“It’s time,” he wrote in one Instagram Story that showed a view of the stadium from what appeared to be taken from a private suite.

However, one video of Jackson shared on Twitter after the Chiefs' victory has people calling him a total distraction.

The clip, which Barstool Sports shared, showed Patrick having a postgame interview on the field while Jackson was seemingly recording a dance for his TikTok in the background.

“Just a perfect clip,” the outlet captioned the post.

People took to the comment section to share their thoughts, many believing Jackson was “embarrassing” the family.

One person wrote: “Bro out there embarrassing the family again.”

“This is so cringeworthy - it’s like I can’t even like a great QB because of his brother - just unbelievable,” another added.

A third wrote: “Honestly, for me, it’s just the lack of situational awareness. Your older brother, who basically funds your lifestyle, is doing an interview after winning the Super Bowl; put down your damn phone for fifteen minutes or go off somewhere far away from the area. It’s not hard.”

Jackson has faced social media controversies, bullying and mockery over the last year.

In October 2021, he sparked backlash after filming a TikTok video on the field while the Washington Football team honoured the late Sean Taylor.

Jackson did take accountability for that and apologized on Twitter.

“I want to sincerely apologise for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area, and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family,” he wrote at the time.

And ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl 2023 game, Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt, came to Jackson’s defence when she was asked if there is a misconception about his social media posts.

“I do think we live in a culture that’s often quick to criticise and slow to forgive,” she told Fox News Digital.

Hunt added: “We need to be the one that’s quick to forgive and slow to criticise.”

The Chiefs won against the Eagles 38-35.

