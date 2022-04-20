Jada Pinkett Smith is back in the public eye after that infamous Oscars night, having released a new trailer for her Facebook series Red Table Talk.

However, there’s no mention of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock in the new clip.

Jada joins daughter Willow for the fifth season of their chat show which sees them interview Hollywood stars, and the new episodes includes the likes of Ireland Baldwin and her mum Kim Basinger.

"We're back... at the table," the trailer for the news season reads, with Janelle Monáe and Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran also featuring.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

While it’s unclear whether or not the incident from the Oscars will be discussed on the show, it could be the biggest elephant in the room of all time if it’s not mentioned - and it's certainly not teased in the trailer.

While people in the comments were pleased to see it return most of them only had one thing to say.

“You all know what episode people want to see,” one said.

“Perhaps an interview with her husband might be a start?” another added.

A user also said: “So, we’re not going to talk bout that Oscar night, Jada?"

The drama from Oscars night continues to make headlines David Livingston/Getty Images

“Yeah … is there anyone else here who doesn’t have a care in the world about the #redtabletalk to justify #theslap @TheAcademy!" one more said.

The fallout from Oscars night continues to roll on. Rock recently opened up about Smith's notorious slap, telling the audience at a recent gig that hhe's "OK" but won't be speaking about the altercation "until he gets paid".

Smith apologised to Rock in a public Instagram statement, saying his behaviour was "unacceptable and inexcusable."

He has since been banned from attending the Oscars and other academy events for the next ten years – making him 63 the next time he's allowed to attend a ceremony.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.