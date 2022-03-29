Will Smith has publicly apologised to Chris Rock for assaulting him on stage at the Oscars.

In what has been branded the "most insane" moment in Oscars history, when the King Richard actor took to the stage after the comedian said to the star's wife: "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see it,” making reference to her bald head.

Smith slapped Rock across the face. When he returned to his seat, he yelled “keep my wife’s name out your f**king mouth," prompting US broadcaster, ABC, to cut the audio for about 15 seconds.

The 53-year-old has since turned to Instagram with a lengthy public apology for Rock.

He called out violence as "poisonous and destructive," before condemning his behaviour as "unacceptable and inexcusable."

"Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," he explained.



"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness," Smith penned before going on to apologise to the Academy, producers, attendees and viewers.



He signed off: "I am a work in progress."





Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

People are still furious regardless of the statement. Some social media users highlighted that he could have addressed Rock during his acceptance speech for Best Actor.

“I want to apologise to the Academy, I want to apologise to all my fellow nominees," he said with no mention or apology for Rock.































The world certainly is a stage.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

