Jake Paul 'fires' reporter for asking a question at Nate Diaz press conference

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz's press conference became heated when a reporter asked a bizarre question that resulted in him being "fired".

The event, which took place at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, took an awkward turn when Derrick from Betr Media asked to fight Diaz's brother.

"Nate, I'm actually a boxer myself and I have been trying to get on this undercard," he said.

"I'm just wondering if you think I could fight your brother, Nick? If he's anything like you, I think I'd beat his f***ing a**."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Diaz didn't respond to the seemingly lighthearted joke well.

"You know my homeboys see you right now. That was stupid, huh? That was stupid," he told the reporter.

Diaz added: "What’s your name?”





@phillip.adair Jake Paul Fired his own Reporter Derek #jakepaul #natediaz #fyp #boxing #xyzbca #mustwatch #UFC #dazn #boxing🥊 #reaction #fypシ #wow





The reporter and aspiring boxer confessed he was "definitely pretty nervous right now" before reiterating his name and workplace.

"Hey, Derrick from Betr Media, you’re a stupid a** motherf****r," Diaz said.

"The f**k? You deserve to have your a** whipped."

The interaction prompted Paul to intersect, explaining how he worked for his company and that he'd "handle that later."

Paul apologised to Diaz, before saying: "I'll fire him later."

"Derrick, shut up, shut up," Paul said, prompting him to apologise and take his seat.

The footage was soon shared on TikTok, where users chimed in on the action.

"It was obviously a joke," one person commented, while another added: "He didn’t even sound confident saying it."

The fight is scheduled to take place on August 5 at the American Airlines Arena. The match has been spoken about for sometime, even before Diaz left the UFC last year.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.