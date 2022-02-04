BBC Breakfast viewers were left with second-hand embarrassment after James Blunt was asked an awkward question about his face.
Following a compilation of Blunt's songs, BBC host Charlie Stayt highlighted that the 47-year-old singer appeared to be getting "younger."
"You appear to be getting younger, he said before asking to "reflect on that for a moment."
Stayt added: "Looking at that video and looking at you now… what's going on?"
An uneasy-looking Blunt smirked: "Well, you know, I think with plastic surgery, it's little and often is the technique I would advise."
The awkwardness soon ramped up as Stayt joked: "As you well know, some people will think that's a double bluff."
People have praised Blunt for his sense of humour towards the peculiar question as he stared blankly at the presenter and said: "It's not, no… I don't know where to go from here."
Co-host Naga Munchetty erupted into laughter as Stayt called it a day: "We'll stop right there."
Social media was flooded with praise towards the singer – the BBC hosts, not so much.
"Well done to James Blunt for handling some seriously stupid questions from two truly dreadful BBC breakfast presents," one fan tweeted. "Time for Charlie Stayt & Naga Munchetty to call it a day the BBC can do better than this."
One squirming viewer "had to turn it off", saying: "What a dreadful interview by Charlie and Naga, we had to turn it off as it was so appalling, even James Blunt thought so."
Another concluded: "The whole interview was a car crash. Every question being more stupid than the last one. He was very restrained and polite."
James Blunt is charming, humble and a top bloke despite the inane questions thrown at him on BBC BREAKFAST— Karl Howman (@Karl Howman) 1643965312
Who writes the questions for guests on @BBCBreakfast ? They\u2019re fucking ridiculous. Thank god @JamesBlunt has a sense of humour— meatO (@meatO) 1643965071
Omg the presenters on BBC Breakfast asking James Blunt bizarre questions!— Maria Elaine Simpson (@Maria Elaine Simpson) 1643965075
I watched this and thought so too.\nGood learning point of how NOT to conduct an interview\u2026 was really strange. He was even asked where he sleeps on his tour bus..is it the back or the middle? No one cares\u2026https://apple.news/AIjiHmt7-Q8aN-kpH32v-1Q\u00a0\u2026— Nadia Khan (@Nadia Khan) 1643986011
He is absolutely hilarious. His troll-swatting is always on point.— Franco Tyronesaurus (@Franco Tyronesaurus) 1643976548
Very possibly the worst interview I\u2019ve ever heard. Well done James for putting up with their inane questioning with such good grace.— Wendy Louise Moore (@Wendy Louise Moore) 1643966362
Personally I think JB is great and very funny on Twitter but @BBCBreakfast team completely ruined what could have been a fun interview. Instead it was awkward and very unfunny. Just let the guest flow. Charlie and Naga are clumsy at best— David Farmer (@David Farmer) 1643974700
What an inane and stupid pair, Naga & Charlie. Who the hell is paying them to be so stupid and rude #defundbbc— northern lass (@northern lass) 1643990605
