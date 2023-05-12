Hollywood star Jamie Foxx has received numerous messages of support after reports that his family is “preparing for the worst” after he suffered a medical emergency.

The 55-year-old actor has been hospitalised for the last four weeks after reportedly suffering an unspecified “serious medical emergency”. He remains “under observation” at a medical facility in Georgia.

No explanation or cause of the medical complication has been given, but Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx broke the news on Instagram on 12 April that her father was unwell.

In a since-deleted post on Instagram, she wrote: “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family.”

On 3 May, for the first time since his medical emergency, a post was shared on Foxx’s own Instagram account. Against a plain black background, the text read: “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”













The post has been liked almost 800,000 times and received thousands of comments from celebrity friends, fans and other well-wishers.



Actress Halle Berry commented: “Love you, Jamie.”

Singer John Legend also responded to the post with a series of prayer hand emojis. Actor Mahershala Ali also posted some supportive emojis.

Another fan wrote: “Jamie, come on!!!! We need you!”

Singer Jack Hess added: “Praying hard for you bro.”

