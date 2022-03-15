Jane Seymour wowed fans after sharing her intense pilates workout session to Instagram.

The 71-year-old actress, best known for playing Solitaire in the 1973 Bond film Live And Let Die and for her lead role in Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman, shared the brief clip in the gym demonstrating her Gyrotonic machine.

Seymour captioned the clip: “Back in the gym after all my travels! Exercising using @Gyrotonic with @jeenymiller, working on abs and rotation in my hips/spine while doing weights for my arms. Working hard!



“Also I can’t rave enough about my new favourite workout outfit from @vuoriclothing! It feels like a second skin, so comfortable.

“What do you like doing to work up a sweat?” ️

The clip garnered an incredible amount of attention, with people praising the British-American star's unbelievable physique.

One commented, "You look 16." While another called the actress "inspirational."

"You looks gorgeous," a third Instagram user commented, "Incredible figure.️”



The mum-of-four has been a pilates fan for 30 years, and have previously lifted the lid on her exercise regime to Lifetime.

“With isometrics, you’re isolating and engaging the stomach muscles to strengthen them. It has given me really strong stomach muscles, and I have a longer, leaner look than before,” she said.



“I have a hot shower before I exercise. I get on the treadmill for 10 minutes to half an hour, and I also do light weights very carefully,” Seymour added.

The 71-year-old avoids junk food and instead snacks on homegrown produce from her garden.

