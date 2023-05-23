Janelle Monae says that they're 'much happier' when they're topless

Janelle Monáe has said that they’re “much happier” being topless after posing for a new cover shoot.

The singer and actor posed forRolling Stone’s Pride issue after appearing to explore a more sexually liberal style in 2023 with a series of album promos.

Monáe, who uses they/them pronouns, announced their new album, The Age of Pleasure, with a teaser clip of the NSFW video which sees them emerging from a pool wearing a translucent skin-tight t-shirt with the word “Pleasure” written across the front.

The performer's bare breasts could be seen through the wet t-shirt and Monáe says it’s all part of being a “free-ass mother****er”.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“I’m much happier when my titties are out, and I can run around free,” Monáe told Rolling Stone.

The singer also posted the new album artwork for The Age of Pleasure which sees her swimming topless underwater.

Monáe described the album as their “most sensual and indulgent album yet”, saying: “Most people don’t understand what’s going on in my brain. Community has been so helpful to me; it’s beautiful that I have a title called The Age of Pleasure because it actually re-centers me.

“It’s not about an album anymore. I’ve changed my whole f–king lifestyle.”

The singer added: “I want things to feel so true to my life … I used to consider myself a futurist. I know what that means, to obsess about the next thing. A present tourist is what I’m calling myself right now. I’m actively focusing on being present.

“This album is not about a fight,” they shared. “It’s about living in an oasis created by us for us. Even with everything going on in the world, this is our moment to breathe together, unapologetically taking this beat to enjoy — to hurry up and live.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.