Jenna Ortega shares sweet final interaction with Cameron Boyce before he died

Jenna Ortega has opened up about the heartwarming action her late friend and fellow actor Cameron Boyce took to stop an "uncomfortable" audition.

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star recalled the time when she last saw Boyce who sadly passed away in 2019 at the age of 20 from a seizure.

Both actors rose to fame on Disney Channel, with Ortega starring in Bizardvark while Boyce was part of the Descendants film series and Jessie.

Speaking with French outlet Canal+, as reported byPeople, Ortega explained that she was in an audition with Boyce where they were required to kiss - something both of them were not comfortable with.

"I’d known him since I was like 11 or 12, and we were supposed to kiss [as part of the audition],” the 21-year-old said.

“[When I was] 15 or 16, we came in and we were supposed to be love interests. But because he obviously felt weird, and he was a bit older – we both just kinda looked at each other and we were like, ‘No, we can’t do this’.”

She continued to praise Boyce and was "really thankful and grateful” for him looking out for her: “He was so sweet because I was uncomfortable and I was having a hard time."

Elsewhere, Ortega had a hilarious response to Johnny Depp dating rumours after she was asked about the most insane rumour she has heard about herself.

“Probably that I was in a serious relationship with Johnny Depp and I wanted everybody to ‘leave us alone,’” Ortega told Buzzfeed.

“It’s so insane to me like I never spoke on that, I never said anything like that. Articles really do just make up their own quotes, but I thought that that was pretty hilarious."

