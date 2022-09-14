Jennifer Coolidge was too emotional to finish her Emmy's acceptance speech, so instead she hilariously danced along to the music playing her off and everyone is obsessed with her unexpected moves.



The 61-year-old won her first Emmy for her performance in HBO’s The White Lotus but had the internet talking about her acceptance speech (or should we say dance) for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award.

"I just want to say I took a lavender bath tonight right before the show and it made me swell up inside my dress and I’m having a hard time speaking,” Coolidge said. “This is so thrilling because … I didn’t think it was going to happen.”

"Hold on, wait, wait, I love you," the actor added as she fumbled with her acceptance speech letter Coolidge and thanked her producers and executives and agents.

Though she was quickly interrupted when play-off music then attempted to drown out her speech, but Coolidge was having none of it as she declared: "Hold on. No! This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing!"

Then suddenly the hilarious fitting song for the situation, Hit the Road Jack by Ray Charles, began to play as Coolidge began to awkwardly dance to the music, causing a massive cheer from the audience.

And Coolidge's impromptu dance moves were an hit online too.





































Meanwhile, Coolidge had the internet in stitches once again at a response she gave to reporters backstage about her dating life.

Speaking to Access, the actor was asked: “If you could shoot your shot with anybody, who would it be?”

Coolidge with a serious expression replied: “Well, I was very excited about somebody – I can’t say their name – but I found out today he’s dead.”





Safe to say, the two reporters were surprised by the response as they could awkwardly be heard saying "Oh."

The hilarious clip quickly went viral on Twitter where it received over 87,0000 likes at the time of writing.

