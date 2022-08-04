Video

Jennifer Coolidge says MILF reputation saw her sleep with 200 men

Jennifer Coolidge has said she slept with 200 men after her role as Stifler's mum in American Pie, thanks to her reputation as being the original MILF.

The 60-year-old starred in the 1999 movie, which saw her character seduce her teen son's classmate.

"I got a lot of play at being a MILF and I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie," she told Variety.

"There were so many benefits to doing that movie. I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with."

