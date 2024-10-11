Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage.

Lopez and Affleck got married in July 2022 after the celebrity pair reunited and rekindled their romance from the early 2000s. But, break-up rumours began to circulate earlier this year before Lopex filed for divorce on 20 August.

In an interview with comedian Nikki Glaser for a profile in Interview magazine, the Jenny From the Block singer opened up about her life and relationships.

“You have to be complete, if you want something that’s more complete,” Lopez said. “You have to be good on your own. I thought I learned that, but I didn’t. And then, this summer, I had to be like, ‘I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that.’”

The singer didn’t mention her ex by name but revealed that this year had pushed her to prove to herself she is able to feel “joy and happiness” as a single woman.

The singer continued: “It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary. It feels sad. It feels desperate. But when you sit in those feelings and go, ‘These things are not going to kill me,’ it’s like actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself.

“Being in a relationship doesn’t define me. I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself. I used to say I’m a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it’s just like, ‘No, I’m actually good.’”

Lopez revealed she’s “not looking for anybody” new and said that, after 30 years, she is finally learning that she doesn’t have to be in a relationship to be “whole and happy”.

