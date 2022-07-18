Jennifer Lopez fans have been left shocked after it was revealed the singer married her partner Ben Affleck and legally changed her iconic surname.

On Sunday (17 July) news emerged that the A-list couple married in a Las Vegas ceremony late on Saturday night.

First reported by TMZwho obtained a copy of the marriage license from Clark County, Nevada, the document confirms that JLo plans to take the actor’s surname.

The news was also confirmed by the bride herself who shared it in her fan newsletter, On The JLo.

In the letter, she included images and videos from the ceremony, before signing it off with her new legal name “Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck”.

The couple were famously previously engaged in the early 2000s before breaking it off. They reunited last year and got engaged earlier this year.

The news of their surprise marriage shocked fans who shared their reactions on social media.

Journalist David Mack, tweeted the marriage license, writing: “JENNIFER. AFFLECK.”

Another fan wrote: “JLO and Ben got married? Good for them. That’s the love/person she’s been chasing this entire time.

“She was in BIG LOVE with that man. A full album of 12 tracks dedicated to this man. Congrats to them.”

Another said: “Congratulations to the new Mr. & Mrs. Ben Affleck.”









Should we really be surprised though? In a 2003 interview with Pat O'Brian as part of the Ben & Jen: A Dateline Special, JLo said her name would be Jennifer Affleck all along. In the clip, the actor and singer says that her name to everyone will still be Jennifer Lopez but her legal name will be 'Jennifer Affleck.'



