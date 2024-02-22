Joe Exotic is flirting hard with Machine Gun Kelly

Tiger King's Joe Exotic shoots his shot with Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) following his new unique tattoo unveil.

On Wednesday (21 February) the rapper turned to Instagram with his "spiritual" body art that saw all of his previous work covered up with thick black ink.

MGK's post inevitably racked up a mixed response from fans – but attention soon turned to one comment in particular.

It was none other than Joe Exotic flirting with MGK in the most Joe Exotic way possible.

"A tiger and a bit of meth and you would be mine. Lol," he wrote in a comment that racked up almost 8,000 likes.

"Someone take this man’s phone away," one fan humorously responded, while another added: "Damn wild to find Joe here; that’s why you’re my hero."





It didn't finish there...

Later, Exotic turned to his personal Instagram account while behind bars with an image of MGK's new look.

"Now that we are practically a new item. Get me the hell out of here," he wrote.

Meanwhile, the accompanying caption read: "Once you go Tiger King, you'll forget about Fox."





In 2019, Exotic (real name Joseph Maldonado) was sentenced to 22 years for two counts of attempted murder towards Carole Baskin, as well as 17 counts of animal abuse.

He has since used his social media platforms to call on celebrities to "free him".

Earlier this month, he reached out to the Kardashian family under Kourtney Kardashian's photo of her cradling baby Rocky.

"Awwww cute, also please have your sister help me get out of this hell hole," he wrote.

