The hidden meaning behind Machine Gun Kelly's new intense tattoo

Machine Gun Kelly shocked fans earlier this week by debuting his new 'spiritual' tattoo.

On Tuesday (20 February), the rapper turned to Instagram to show off his new ink that left the platform divided.

The tattoo artist Roxx told TMZ that MGK had a "spiritual consultation," leading him to cover up all of his previous body art and covering up with thick black ink.

MGK reportedly found his previous tattoos too chaotic and was seeking change.

In the post shared with his nine million followers, he simply wrote: "For spiritual purposes only."

He also credited the artist, who shared a similar photo with a caption reading: "Never met a tougher one."

Roxx told the publication that they started the tattoo journey in mid-December when MGK visited her in LA four days a week for 13 six-hour sessions.

She said it was one of the biggest projects she's done in such a short amount of time.





Many took the time to praise MGK and his bold decision, with one writing: "The first time I saw these photos I sat for 5 minutes with my jaw dropped, he is just too fine."

Another was "so ready for this new era."

Meanwhile, many more MGK followers had their own unique takes and didn't hesitate to share them.



"When you leave your kid unattended with the black marker," one humoured, while another asked: "Why does it look like a crop top?"

"Bro looking like the Adidas logo," a third wrote.

One gutted fan added: "Wow. All dat previous work down da drain."

