Joe Lycett effortlessly trolls Liz Truss again during comedy awards speech

Comedian Joey Lycett has successfully trolled Liz Truss yet again with one final dig at the former prime minister during his speech at the National Comedy Awards on Friday.

Truss, whose chaotic 49-day reign as prime minister saw he become a regular punch line for Lycett who ironically claimed to be "very right-wing" during an infamous moment on Laura Kuenssberg's Sunday morning politics show last year.

He was back at it again on Friday night's comedy ceremony where he was given the Comedy Game Changer award. Lycett didn't take long to begin making references to Truss and a few of her other Conservative Party colleagues in a hilarious speech.

The 34-year-old comedian said: "Liz Truss; couldn't have done it without you girl," cue a huge laugh from the audience.

He also referenced former culture secretary Nadine Dorries, saying: "To Nadine Dorries, for everything that she has done for culture."

Following that was a small nod to BBC chairman Richard Sharp, thanking him for the "loan" that he gave him, a no-so-subtle jab at the accusations surrounding Sharp and Boris Johnson.

He rounded it off by saying: "I’d like to dedicate this award to the Channel 4 lawyers, who have protected me throughout my career, from myself. And with that in mind, I’d like to say Richard Sharp should stand down as the BBC chairman.

"And that’s not my opinion. But the opinion of Channel 4 television. Thank you so much.”

Lycett was also awarded the Best Stand-Up Show award for his 'More, More, More! How Do You Lycett? How Do You Lycett?' set. Not bad for someone who is 'very right-wing.'

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.