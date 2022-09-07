Joe Lycett was the biggest talking point over the weekend after going on Laura Kunessberg’s show, and now he’s revealed his ticket sales are 'booming' since he said he was right-wing.

Conservatives, who remember are normally the ones who hit out at ‘snowflakes’ being unable to take a joke, lost their collective minds after Lycett’s appearance on her BBC politics programme - with one MP even taking issue with it in parliament.

The comedian went viral after ‘trolling’ the presenter by pretending to be full of praise for Liz Truss.

Lycett has now written on Twitter: "Fyi since coming out as right wing my tour sales have exploded,’ he tweeted on Tuesday afternoon, adding the hashtags ‘stay woke stay broke’ and ‘fair play to Janet’."

It comes after Kunessberg asked Lycett for his thoughts on what Truss had to say about solving the cost of living crisis Lycett said: "You said earlier I’m not left or right. I know there's been criticism in the Mail on Sunday today about lefty liberal wokie comedians on the BBC. I’m actually very right wing and I love it. I thought she gave great clear answers. I know exactly what she's up to."

"It’s a serious point, Joe. Forgive me. It’s a serious point," said the 46-year-old host. He protested his innocence by saying "I'm not being sarcastic."

Kunessberg then explained that Truss was planning to reveal later this week how she will solve the crisis, if she is elected as prime minister. Lycett responded by saying: "Yeah, she was very clear what she said. I think you know exactly what's going to happen. I’m reassured, you’re reassured."

