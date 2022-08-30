Podcast host Joe Rogan is still talking about former Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

On Saturday, Rogan and Green Bay Packer's quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke about Covid, vaccines, and politics when they got onto the topic of vaccines.

Rodgers and Rogan criticized the White House for not being transparent about Covid vaccines when they were first being made and Rogan blamed Psaki for relaying false information.

"When Jen Psaki said 'these vaccines are approved by the FDA' which is the gold standard - that was a lie, they weren't approved this was not true, they had an emergency use authorization," Rogan said.

He went on to call her a 'propagandist' for the White House and exclaim she 'flat out f***ing lied' to the public on 'multiple occasions'.

Earlier this year, Rogan expressed sympathy for Psaki's job, saying she likely had a lot of pressure and stress on her. But he also criticized her lack 'circling back' on topics- something the former press secretary was known for.

Even though Psaki stepped down as press secretary earlier this year, it seems Rogan is still upset with her way of handling press briefings.

Instead he gave high praise to Trump's fourth press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

"That lady was a f***ing assassin that lady had binders with footnotes," Rogan said. "That lady is the best ever at that job."

