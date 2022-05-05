On Thursday's episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the host expressed sympathy for White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, who regularly does battle with the nation's press corp on live national TV.

While speaking with comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, Rogan, 54, shared their criticisms of President Joe Biden's communication ability, specifically when the President is taking questions from the press in a non-press conference setting.

Rogan then made a point about Press Secretary Psaki 43, who he believes has a tough job.

"I feel bad for that Jen Psaki lady," Rogan began. "Everyone says she's shrill in the way she communicates but whatever. Imagine having that job. F*** that job."

Almost every day Psaki hosts White House Press Briefings which is an opportunity for the media to get together in one room where Psaki can update everyone on President Biden's schedule and any statements on current events. Members of the media are typically invited to ask questions.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"She had to debate with people more than the president does," Rogan said. "She has to go back and forth with the press and sometimes she says things in confidence but like, just like being on a f***ing podcast, sometimes you say things and you think is true while you saying it, turns out it's not."



Rogan expressed sympathy for Psaki's job since she represents the President but has nobody fact-checking her and she speaks on live television.

The podcast host went on to explain he felt Trump's last press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, did a good job while she held the position. Trump notably had four different press secretaries while he was in office.

Rogan also poked fun at a well-known phrase Psaki used. Often during conferences, Psaki would tell the press she intended to "circle back" on a topic. Conservatives quickly took the phrase and turned it into a joke about Psaki.

"She doesn't say that anymore, and I think it's A. cause people started making fun of it, and B. also she doesn't want to circle back," Rogan said. "Cause she would already circle back on those other things. Cause there was a lot of things she was supposed to circle back on she probably has f***ing to-do list that's a mile long."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

