People have slammed Johnny Depp fan compilations for "making light" of his $50m (£38 million) defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Taking to the stand earlier this week, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor expressed the importance of the trial, saying: "I'm obsessed with the truth so today is my first opportunity that I've been able to speak about this case in full for the first time. I felt a responsibility of clearing the record."

"I felt it my responsibility to stand up not only for myself in that instance but stand up for my children," he added, citing that they were of high school age at the time of the allegations.



The ongoing case has inevitably garnered international attention, with fans of the actor creating compilations. For instance, one YouTube video shared Depp's "most savage moments" in the case.

Meanwhile, another showcased the 58-year-old "being hilarious in court."

A third edit, which racked up millions of views on TikTok, shows the star taking to the stand. The creator added a dramatic soundtrack to Depp's recollection of the horrific severed finger incident.

People are now hitting back, perceiving the fan edits as "obsessive" and "romanticising" Depp's alleged trauma. Some have slammed the compilations as treating the court case as a form of entertainment "as if it's a movie."

Comedian Kurtis Conner took to Twitter with a screengrab of one of the problematic videos. "Call me crazy, but hey maybe don't make fan edits and compilations about this?? What the hell".

Many fellow users agreed with Conner's statement, with one declaring that just because there have been a few giggles in the courtroom, it "does NOT give everyone permission to make gains off his trauma."

They added: "We do not make light of serious situations ESPECIALLY abuse."





Another highlighted a separate viral YouTube video that had garnered over three million views in less than 24 hours. The four-minute clip compiled all of Depp's "hilarious" moments during the trial.

One user said that romanticising a man in this position is "kinda scary" and raised questions about how the "kids" making the clips view relationships.

Some people defended the clips as a form of showing support to Depp, but others quickly pointed out there is a difference between being supportive and "making light" of abuse.





Another brought attention to the sad reality of 2022, "when people can't process anything without turning it into a meme."

Meanwhile, another found the content across social media unsettling.





Heard is being sued for defamation after her 2018 column implied Depp had abused her. Depp's legal team claims it has impacted his career despite not being named in the article.

“The characterisation of my substance abuse that has been delivered by Miss Heard is grossly embellished, and a lot of it, I’m sorry to say, is just plainly false. I think it was an easy target for her to hit,” Depp said.

